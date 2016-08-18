BERLIN Aug 18 The face veil is not compatible
with German society but it would probably be difficult to ban
the garment at the national level, Interior Minister Thomas de
Maiziere said on Thursday.
Several high-profile members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservative bloc have called for a ban on the burqa and niqab
garments, saying they show a lack of integration, suggest women
are inferior and could pose security risks.
Germans are on edge after several violent attacks on
civilians last month, two of which were claimed by the Islamic
State militant group. More than a million migrants, many of them
Muslim, arrived in Germany last year, leaving some Germans
concerned that their country is being overrun by people with a
different culture and religion.
"We're against people wearing the full veil in Germany - it
has no place in our country and it doesn't comply with our
understanding of the role of women," de Maiziere told
journalists before meeting conservative state interior ministers
to discuss security issues in the wake of the attacks.
Germany is home to nearly four million Muslims, about five
percent of the total population.
There are no official statistics on the number of women
wearing a burqa - which covers the face and body - in Germany
but Aiman Mazyek, leader of its Central Council of Muslims, has
said hardly any women wear it in the country.
A study carried out by the Federal Office for Migration and
Refugees in 2009 found that more than two-thirds of Muslim women
in Germany did not even wear a headscarf. The niqab covers the
hair and face except for the eyes.
De Maiziere said baring one's face and being able to look
other people in the eye was key to ensuring social cohesion. He
added that people who go to register themselves with authorities
or go to a civil registry office - where marriage ceremonies are
conducted, for example - clearly needed to show their faces.
Support for the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD)
party, which wants to ban the burqa and minarets, has risen in
the wake of a migrant influx. The AfD is expected to perform
well in regional elections in Berlin and the eastern state of
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in September.
Merkel told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) group
of newspapers that women wearing a complete veil had "hardly any
chance of integrating".
She left open whether a nationwide ban was feasible saying
this was a "complex political and legal issue" and de Maiziere
had her full support in coming up with a solution to it.
De Maiziere has stressed he has reservations about whether
banning the face veil would be compatible with the constitution
after speaking to constitutional experts about it.
On Thursday he said he thought such legislation may be
within the remit of the federal states, though he suggested he
was open to the federal government coordinating state-level
regulations to avoid big differences arising between the 16
states.
He also said that a ban on niqab and burqa veils in public
that was introduced in France in 2010 had not led to a reduction
in women wearing them there nevertheless.
Labour Minister Andrea Nahles, a member of the Social
Democrats (SPD), junior partner in Merkel's ruling coalition,
said the conservatives' demands for a burqa ban were a sign of
an "increasingly xenophobic" political discourse in Germany.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and by Andrea Shalal; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)