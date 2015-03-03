By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, March 3 A new Italian film that
attempts to defend wartime Pope Pius XII against accusations he
turned a blind eye to the Holocaust has been panned by the
Vatican as well as Catholic and Jewish media.
"Shades of Truth" is the account of a fictional present-day
American journalist who starts off as a critic of Pius and
changes his mind after research in Israel, Rome and elsewhere in
Europe.
Some Jews have accused Pius, who headed the Roman Catholic
Church from 1939 to 1958, of failing to use his position to
bring attention to the extermination of Jews.
The Vatican says he worked actively behind the scenes to
save thousands of Jews and did not speak out more forcefully for
fear his words could have led to more deaths of both Jews and
Christians at the hands of the Nazis.
After a screening on Monday near the Vatican, the film,
which calls Pius "the most misunderstood person of the 20th
century", was universally panned.
The Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano said the film,
which its director Liana Marabini wants to show at the Cannes
festival this year, was "naive", "lacking credibility" and a
"frankly clumsy attempt" at defending the wartime pontiff.
The Italian Catholic magazine Famiglia Cristiana said the
film would hurt Pius's already fragile reputation because it was
overly apologetic and not sufficiently based on historical
documents that defend him.
Pagine Ebraiche, the online paper of Rome's Jewish
community, called it "a blundering soap opera of dubious
quality, filled with stereotypes".
It also faulted the film for a scene in which the journalist
dreams he sees Pius wearing a yellow Star of David on his white
cassock, like the patch the Nazis forced Jews to wear.
The film stars American actor David Wall and includes
appearances by Christopher Lambert and Giancarlo Giannini.
Last year, Pope Francis defended his predecessor in an
interview with a Spanish newspaper, saying Pius "has to be seen
in the context of that era". The Vatican's wartime archives
would shed much light on what Pius did to help Italian Jews, he
said.
Jewish groups have asked the Vatican to freeze the process
that could lead to sainthood for Pius until all wartime archives
are fully opened to historians, saying Catholic-Jewish relations
could be harmed if the process moved ahead.
