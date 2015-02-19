PARIS Feb 19 The Roman Catholic archdiocese of
Cologne in Germany has disclosed it is worth 3.35 billion euros
($3.82 billion), making it richer than the Vatican.
Publication of the first full report of its wealth reflects
greater financial transparency within the German Church since
Pope Francis removed a bishop in Limburg, near Frankfurt, last
year for spending 31 million euros from secret funds on a new
luxury residence.
Also pressed by the pope to reform its finances, the Vatican
has consolidated the various - and sometimes hidden - accounts
of its many departments and found it has assets of about $3
billion (2.64 billion euros), Cardinal George Pell, the Holy
See's secretary for the economy, said last week.
Announcing their report on Ash Wednesday, the start of the
Lenten period of self-denial and reflection, Cologne church
officials stressed the extensive holdings helped care for 2
million Catholics, 60,000 staff and 1,200 churches and chapels.
"The archdiocese doesn't sell products or earn profits from
its services, so it has to finance itself mostly from its
assets," said financial director Hermann Schon.
Germany's Catholic and Protestant churches benefit from a
church tax imposed on all their members. The report said Cologne
reaped 573 million euros from the tax in 2013 and spent over
half of that on pastoral and charity work.
German dioceses had traditionally published their annual
operating budgets, but not a full balance sheet.
Cologne, the country's largest diocese, had a 2012 operating
budget of 939 million euros. Its 2013 balance sheet, drawn up
under guidelines for large German companies and approved by an
independent auditor, showed its assets at 3.35 billion.
Its landmark Gothic cathedral along the Rhine is listed as
being worth only 27 euros - one euro for each of the 26 land
parcels beneath it and one euro for the priceless building.
(Reporting by Tom Heneghan; editing by John Stonestreet)