An aerial view shows Muslim worshippers praying at the Grand mosque, the holiest place in Islam, in the holy city of Mecca during Ramadan, on Lailat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, Saudi Arabia, July 1, 2016. Picture taken July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil/Files

DUBAI Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, and most other Gulf Arab states will celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr feast on Sunday to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, regional media said on Saturday.

Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will also start the holiday on Sunday, media reports said. The Sultanate of Oman said Monday will be the first day of the Eid.

The timing of Eid can vary in different countries depending on the sighting of the new moon, which marks the start of the month in Islam's lunar calendar.

Regional stock markets are closed during the holiday. Saudi Arabia's stock exchange will be closed from June 25 and will resume trading on July 2.

