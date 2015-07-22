* Carbon dating says folios 1,370 years old
By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 22 A British university said on
Wednesday that fragments of a Koran manuscript found in its
library were from one of the oldest surviving copies of the
Islamic text in the world, possibly written by someone who might
have known Prophet Mohammad.
Radiocarbon dating indicated that the parchment folios held
by the University of Birmingham in central England were at least
1,370 years old, which would make them one of the earliest
written forms of the Islamic holy book in existence.
"They could well take us back to within a few years of the
actual founding of Islam," said David Thomas, Professor of
Christianity and Islam at the university.
Researchers said the manuscript consisted of two parchment
leaves and contained parts of Suras (chapters) 18 to 20, and was
written with ink in an early form of Arabic script known as
Hijazi.
The university said for years it had been misbound with
leaves of a similar Koran manuscript which dated from the late
seventh century.
The radiocarbon dating, said to have a 95.4 percent
accuracy, found the parchment dated from between 568 and 645.
Mohammad is believed to have lived between 570 and 632.
Thomas said the tests carried out on the parchment of the
folios strongly suggested the animal from which it was taken was
alive during the lifetime of the Prophet Mohammad or shortly
afterwards.
"TEARS OF JOY"
"The person who actually wrote it may well have known the
Prophet Mohammad. He would have seen him probably, he would
maybe have heard him preach. He may have known him personally,"
Thomas told BBC TV.
The manuscript was part of the university's collection of
3,000 Middle Eastern documents which was acquired in the 1920s
by Alphonse Mingana, a Chaldean priest born near Mosul in Iraq.
His trips to acquire the manuscripts were funded by
philanthropist Edward Cadbury to raise the status of Birmingham
as an intellectual centre for religious studies.
"The parts of the Koran that are contained in those
fragments are very similar indeed to the Koran as we have it
today," Thomas said. "So this tends to support the view that the
Koran that we now have is more or less very close indeed to the
Koran as it was brought together in the early years of Islam."
The university said it will put the manuscript on public
display in October, and Muhammad Afzal, chairman of Birmingham
Central Mosque, said he expected it to attract people from all
over Britain.
"When I saw these pages I was very moved. There were tears
of joy and emotion in my eyes," he told the BBC.
