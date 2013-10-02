WASHINGTON Oct 2 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday welcomed Pope Francis' recent remarks that the
Catholic Church must shake off an obsession with teachings on
abortion, contraception and homosexuals, saying the pontiff was
showing incredible humility.
"I tell you, I have been hugely impressed with the pope's
pronouncements," Obama said in a CNBC interview.
Obama has worked to expand gay rights as president and last
year backed same-sex marriage. He also supports the use of
contraception and a woman's right to an abortion.
Pope Francis told the Italian Jesuit Journal last month that
the Church had "locked itself up in small things" by its
obsession with abortion, contraception and homosexuality.
Obama said the pope seemed to be someone who "lives out the
teachings of Christ" and shows "incredible humility" toward the
poor.
"That's a quality I admire," said Obama, who has yet to meet
the new pope.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)