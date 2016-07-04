An iftar meal of bread, salad, humus, meat, potatoes, rice and beans is seen at a mosque in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A combination picture shows a Palestinian family as they wait to break their fast (top), and their meal (bottom), during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan outside their shelter in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Plates of watermelon and cheese, which civil defence members will eat to break their fast, is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town, in Idlib province, Syria June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Civil defence members eat iftar in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town, in Idlib province, Syria June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Syrian refugee Ahmet Ilevi's meal is seen as he breaks his fast with his wife and their five children on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at the Harran refugee camp in the Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Syrian refugee Ahmet Ilevi, 35, stands in front of the container, where he has lived with his wife (not seen) and five children since 2013, at the Harran refugee camp in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Packets of fish, chicken, rice and rice cakes, which will be tricycle drivers' iftar meal is seen during Ramadan in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Filipino tricycle drivers eat iftar as they break their fasting during Ramadan in Taguig, Metro Manila, the Philippines June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

During Islam's holy month of Ramadan, believers abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, break their fast with the iftar evening meal.

From inside a coal mine in Bosnia and Herzegovina to a military training camp in Damascus, Reuters photographers have produced images capturing the daily practice just after sunset in different countries during Ramadan, which ends this week.

The meals vary from simple plates of watermelon and cheese in a Syrian rebel-controlled town to a cooked prison meal in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as a beach picnic in Morocco.

