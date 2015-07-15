By Trinna Leong
KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 As the Muslim fasting
month draws to a close, Malaysian retailers are lamenting the
most dispiriting Ramadan sales in years, adding to evidence
recent hard decisions on taxes and subsidies might be costing
the economy its main growth engine.
The fasting month is traditionally the busiest time of the
year for Malaysian retailers, but the country's retailers
association are predicting a plunge in Ramadan sales of as much
as 20 percent compared with last year.
"Shoppers are more cautious with their money," said Indah
Asbiran, who sells traditional Malay costumes for women at a
stall in Tunku Abdul Rahman bazaar, the grande dame of festive
shopping in Kuala Lumpur. "You see people walking by but not
buying much."
A recent survey by the Malaysian Institute of Economic
Research showed consumer sentiment had dropped to the lowest for
six years. Sentiment worsened after the government dismantled
petrol subsidies in December and introduced a goods and services
tax (GST) this year. With many households shouldering heavy
debts, some shoppers are looking and not buying.
Private consumption accounts for over half of Malaysia's
gross domestic product. Its 8.8 percent expansion in the first
quarter drove the economy's growth of 5.6 percent, the fastest
among Southeast Asia's five biggest economies.
But all the signs are that consumption is slowing, making it
harder for Prime Minister Najib Razak's government, already
battling weak oil, gas and manufacturing exports, to achieve
this year's 4.5-5.5 percent growth target.
Najib's government had hoped consumption might anchor
domestic demand at a time when the government is seeking to rein
in its fiscal deficit. But there is little sign of that
happening.
Ninety percent of respondents to a survey by employment firm
Jobstreet said they could not cope with daily expenses after the
government imposed the 6 percent GST in April. Auto sales
dropped by more than 30 percent that month compared with March.
To counter sluggish sales, retailers are fighting for market
share, and that means accepting smaller profits, said H C Chan,
chief executive of Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall, one of the
country's largest malls.
Vendors are giving out additional discounts, discounts for
buying more items, and discounts for bundle buys.
Hasliza Hasnawi, a schoolteacher, said she still had to do
her shopping during Ramadan, which ends on Thursday.
But like many shoppers at Tunku Abdul Rahman bazaar, Hasliza
was carrying few shopping bags, choosing to window-shop
extensively before settling on a purchase.
