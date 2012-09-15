By Seongbin Kang and Jane Chung
GAPYEONG, South Korea, Sept 15 Sun Myung Moon, a
self-proclaimed messiah who founded the Unification Church that
once boasted millions of members, was buried at a church-owned
mansion modelled on the White House on Saturday after a two-week
mourning period.
Tens of thousands of followers gathered at Gapyeong, an hour
outside the capital Seoul, to say a final goodbye to Moon, a man
who dubbed himself the "True Parent" of those he married in mass
ceremonies and who once proposed himself as "supreme chairman"
of a reunited Korea.
Moon, a staunch anti-communist who ran a business empire as
well as a church and spent 30 years living in the United States,
was born in what is now North Korea in 1920 and escaped to the
South in 1950 after being sentenced to hard labour.
He died aged 92 on Sept. 3 of complications due to
pneumonia. The church he founded is now run by his youngest son,
while the business entities are run by another son.
His wife remains the symbolic head of the mission that
oversees the entire Tongil, Korean for "Unification", group.
The church claimed that about 35,000 followers and mourners
with some 15,000 from abroad attended the funeral service, which
was officially titled "Sun Myung Moon, the True Parent of Heaven
and Earth, Memorial and Ascension Ceremony".
Men dressed in black suits with white ties and women in
white or ivory dresses for the ceremony. Many sobbed quietly as
the cortege carried Moon's red-and-gold casket to the altar
inside a vast hall in the church complex.
Many others watched on live broadcasts around the campus.
Critics for years have vilified the church as a heretical
and dangerous cult and questioned its murky finances and how it
indoctrinates followers, described in derogatory terms as
"Moonies".
Moon is survived by his wife and 10 of their 13 children.
But his eldest son Hyun Jin, the chairman of UCI, which owns the
UPI news agency, did not attend the funeral. Church officials
did not give details about why he was not there.
(Additional reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by David
Chance)