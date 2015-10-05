LONDON Oct 5 RELX , Europe's
largest media group formerly known as Reed Elsevier, has agreed
to sell its Australian construction data business Cordell as
part of its drive to reshape its portfolio towards faster
growing businesses.
A person familiar with the deal said RELX had agreed to sell
Cordell to U.S. firm CoreLogic. The business provides
information on project activity and building cost information to
the building, property and insurance sectors.
The sale, for an undisclosed sum, marks the complete exit of
RELX's Reed Business Information (RBI) unit from the
construction data industry, which can prove cyclical.
It has previously sold its American construction data
business, with the combined revenues of the two U.S. and
Australian construction businesses amounting to around $100
million.
RELX, which cancelled a plan to sell RBI in 2008 due to
stock market volatility, has now sold around 50 businesses from
the unit as part of its transformation. RELX declined to comment
on the sale.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Toby Chopra)