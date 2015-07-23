Warner Bros releases trailer of "Blade Runner" sequel
May 9 Warner Bros has released the first theatrical trailer for "Blade Runner 2049", the highly anticipated sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott science fiction thriller "Blade Runner".
LONDON, July 23 RELX , Europe's largest media group formerly known as Reed Elsevier, reiterated its full-year outlook on Thursday after reporting an as-expected 3 percent rise in first-half underlying revenue growth.
RELX, which provides information for scientists, lawyers, doctors and the business community, said it had seen a particularly strong performance from its Risk & Business Information unit, with underlying revenue up 7 percent.
"The key drivers within our business remain positive, and we are confident that we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit and earnings growth in 2015," said Chief Executive Officer Erik Engstrom.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)
