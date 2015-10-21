Oct 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Relypsa Inc's drug to treat potentially fatal levels of potassium in patients with chronic kidney disease and with heart problems.

The drug, Veltassa, aims to treat hyperkalemia, a chronic condition characterized by excessive potassium levels. (1.usa.gov/1GUoXQN) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)