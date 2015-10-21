(Adds details, analysts comments)
By Anjali Rao Koppala
Oct 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Relypsa Inc's drug to treat potentially fatal
levels of potassium in patients with chronic kidney disease or
heart problems.
The drug, Veltassa, is designed to treat hyperkalemia, a
chronic condition characterized by excessive potassium levels in
the blood that could lead to dangerous changes in heart rhythm.
Relypsa's shares were up 2.1 percent in after-hours trading
on Wednesday. The stock fell as much as 23 percent in regular
trading ahead of the expected announcement.
Veltassa, a powder that patients mix with water and take
orally, binds potassium in the gut and pushes it out of the
body.
However, it carries a warning as it also binds many other
oral drugs, which could potentially decrease their absorption
properties and reduce their effectiveness, the agency said on
Wednesday.(1.usa.gov/1GUoXQN)
The warning recommends taking the drug and any other oral
medication at least six hours apart.
Cowen and Co analyst Cristina Ghenoiu said ahead of the
FDA's announcement that Veltassa could generate $1 billion in
peak annual sales.
RAASi inhibitors, the current standard of care for chronic
kidney disease and heart failure can sometimes increase
potassium levels.
Veltassa will be able to address about 2.4 million patients
in the United States who suffer from high levels of potassium,
Wedbush Pacgrow Lifesciences analyst Liana Moussatos said.
Concordia Healthcare Corp's Kayexalate, the
standard-of-care treatment approved in the United States for
hyperkalemia, is not considered to be effective for long-term
management by doctors and physicians.
Ghenoiu said Kayexalate will soon be taken off the market
due to its severe side effects, including constipation, death of
intestinal cells and gastrointestinal bleeding.
Veltassa has several advantages over Kayexalate, including
better binding capacity, tolerability and compliance, Moussatos
said.
Relypsa entered into a two-year co-promotion agreement with
Sanofi SA in August to sell Veltassa in the United
States.
ZS Pharma Inc is developing a similar drug, ZS-9.
Shares of Redwood, California-based Relypsa closed at $16.15
on Wednesday, having fallen by almost half this year.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Savio D'Souza and
Ted Kerr)