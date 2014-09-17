Sept 17 Remgro Ltd :

* Says FY headline EPS increased by 58.2% from 817.1 cents to 1 292.4 cents

* Says FY headline EPS, excluding items, increased by 20.5% from 1 072.6 cents to 1 292.4 cents

* Says FY sales 24 621 million rand