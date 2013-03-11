BRIEF-Jinke Property Group completes establishment of educational investment unit
* Says it completes establishment of educational investment unit in Chongqing city
JOHANNESBURG, March 11 Remgro Ltd : * Says heps is expected to be more than 20% lower than comparative six months
ended 31 December 2011 * Says reported heps is expected to be between 33% and 37% lower * Says decrease in heps due to once-off charges incurred by mediclinic
international
TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by modest gains in nearly all sectors, with the electronics and semiconductor indexes climbing the most. As of 0432 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,069.01, after closing down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.9 percent, while the transportation index gained up to 0.8 percent. The financial subindex slipped up to 0.08 percen