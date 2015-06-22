JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African investment house Remgro Ltd has offered 431.7 million pounds ($686 million) for about a third of Britain's Spire Healthcare , it said on Monday.

Remgro will subsequently sell the stake in Spire to Mediclinic International, South Africa's biggest private hospital group of which it owns about 40 percent. ($1 = 0.6292 pounds) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)