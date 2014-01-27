PARIS Jan 27 Remy Cointreau on Monday named luxury sector specialist Eric Vallat as head of its cognac division, which is grappling with falling sales due to slowing demand in China.

A former senior executive at LVMH, the world's largest luxury group, Vallat will replace Patrick Piana, who resigned last week. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)