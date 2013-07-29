PARIS, July 29 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau named Luca Marotta as chief financial
officer to replace Frederic Pflanz, who is due to become chief
executive of the company.
Marotta, 47, had been CFO of the consumer products division
of cosmetics giant L'Oreal since 2010, Remy said in a
statement on Monday, adding that he had already joined the
company.
Pflanz has been Remy's CFO since July 2010 and before that
was also finance director at the consumer products unit of
L'Oreal. He is replacing outgoing CEO Jean-Marie Laborde on Oct.
1.
