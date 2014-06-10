French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
PARIS, April 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PARIS, June 10 Remy Cointreau said on Tuesday it named luxury sector specialist Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet as the new chief executive officer of the French spirits group, which is grappling with falling cognac sales due to weak demand in China.
Chapoulaud-Floquet, a former L'Oreal and Louis Vuitton executive will join the group in mid-September, the statement said.
Remy Cointreau had been looking for a permanent CEO since January when Frederic Pflanz abruptly resigned following a profit warning tied to weakness in China. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Nick Vinocur)
SHANGHAI, April 19 Ford Motor Co is taking a cautious approach to producing electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles for the Chinese market, citing uncertainty about consumer interest and government policy, despite a rush by carmakers to jump into the sector.