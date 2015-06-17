PARIS, June 17 Remy Cointreau said it would raise its dividend after its annual operating profit improved by 13.5 percent, helped by cost controls, improving demand in China and good sales of higher-priced spirits in the United States.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur aims to grow its current operating profit on a comparable basis in its 2015-16 financial year that began April 1.

Operating profit for the year ended March 31 rose 13.5 percent organically to 156 million euros, above the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll for 150 million euros.

On a reported basis, operating profit rose only 3.9 percent hurt by currency impact and the long-anticipated loss of an important distribution contract in the United States.

