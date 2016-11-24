PARIS Nov 24 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau posted a 7 percent rise in first-half
like-for-like current operating profit, reflecting recovering
cognac demand in China and a strong take-up for its premium
brands in its top U.S. market.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount
Gay Rum said that in view of its first-half performance, it was
keeping its forecast for growth in current operating profit at
constant exchange rates in the 2016/17 full year.
Current operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30
reached 123.9 million euros ($130.63 million). On a reported
basis this was a 15.9 percent rise, which reflected positive
effects on the group from foreign exchange rates.
($1 = 0.9485 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)