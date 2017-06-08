PARIS, June 8 Remy Cointreau said it
would increase its dividend after annual operating profits rose
by a stronger-than-expected 13.8 percent, helped by cost
controls and improving demand for its premium cognacs in China.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur, which
is stepping up plans to sell higher-priced spirits in order to
boost profit margins, said it also aimed to increase operating
profits on a like-for-like basis in the current financial year.
Remy also raised its forecasts for the current operating
margin for the financial year of 2019/20, as it was already
ahead of initial targets.
Operating profit for the year ended March 31 rose to 226.1
million euros ($254.50 million), a margin of 20.7 percent of
sales.
This was above the company-compiled consensus of analysts'
forecasts for a profit of 211.5 million euros, and above a
prediction for organic growth of 10.6 percent.
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
