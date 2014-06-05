PARIS, June 5 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said it would cut its dividend by 9.3 percent after its annual operating profit fell sharply, hit by a Chinese government crackdown on corruption that has sapped demand for premium cognac.

Despite Europe's weak economy and uncertainties in China, the maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said it aimed to achieve organic growth in sales and current operating profit in its 2014-15 financial year that began April 1.

Operating profit excluding exceptional items for the year ended March 31 fell almost 40 percent to 150.2 million euros, in line with company guidance, but below analysts' expectations of a core profit of 156 million euros.

Remy had forecast in April that core profit would fall between 35 and 40 percent because of the Chinese government's effort to stamp out gift-giving and personal spending by civil servants, as well as slower growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

