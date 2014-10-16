Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
PARIS Oct 16 French spirits group Remy Cointreau confirmed its full-year targets for organic growth in sales and current operating profit on Thursday after the decline in organic sales slowed slightly in the second quarter.
Sales totalled 257 million euros ($329.35 million) in the second quarter, for an organic decline of 5.5 percent, compared with a fall of 5.7 percent in the first three months of the company's fiscal year. (1 US dollar = 0.7803 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.