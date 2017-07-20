FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Drinks group Remy's Q1 sales beat forecasts as Chinese recovery strengthens
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
McCain illness deprives Senate of crucial vote, Trump critic
U.S.
McCain illness deprives Senate of crucial vote, Trump critic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2017 / 5:32 AM / a day ago

Drinks group Remy's Q1 sales beat forecasts as Chinese recovery strengthens

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau said sales growth accelerated in the first quarter, beating expectations, driven by a rebound in demand for premium cognac in China.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor, which is accelerating a drive to sell higher-priced spirits to boost profit margins, kept its goal to grow current operating profit on a comparable basis in the current financial year.

Group sales reached 240.2 million euros ($276.5 million) in the three months to June 30, up 8 percent on a like-for-like basis. It also marked a rise from 0.9 percent growth in the fourth quarter, and beat analysts' forecasts for 4.7 percent growth.

Cognac sales alone jumped 18.7 percent in the first quarter, up from 6.2 percent growth in the fourth quarter and also above analysts' expectations of 11.7 percent growth.

$1 = 0.8687 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.