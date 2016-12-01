Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
PARIS Dec 1 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the Seattle-based Westland Distillery, which produces an American single malt whiskey, further strengthening its portfolio of premium drinks.
The transaction, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is due to close before the end of the year, the statement said.
Westland has a portfolio of high-end single malts, with a price range of between $70 and $125.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".