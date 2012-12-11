PARIS Dec 11 French drinks group Remy Cointreau has named Chief Financial Officer Frederic Pflanz as chief operating officer in what could be a first step to prepare the succession of Chief Executive Jean-Marie Laborde.

The three-year mandate of Laborde, 64, expires in July 2013.

A group spokeswoman told Reuters that Pflanz, who will retain his position as CFO, will "assist" Jean-Marie Laborde in his duties. His appointment became effective on Dec. 1.

The spokeswoman however declined to tie the appointment to the possible succession of Laborde, who was named CEO in 2004 and reappointed in July 2010.

Remy did not issue a statement but contacted analysts to inform them of the decision, she said.

"Frederic Pflanz's new function is good news...We think that his appointment is a first step to replace Jean-Marie Laborde in 2013," said Raymond James analyst Hermine de Bentzmann.

Pflanz, 44, has been Remy's CFO since July 2010.

Before that he was finance director at the consumer products unit of cosmetics giant L'Oreal, a group he joined in 1992.

