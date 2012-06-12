PARIS, June 12 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau said it would hand investors a special
dividend after booming demand for its premium cognac in China
lifted full-year profits.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said
on Tuesday that despite an uncertain economic and monetary
climate in Europe it was confident it could generate "steady and
profitable growth" and grow its brands.
Operating profit excluding exceptional items for the year
ended March 31 rose 20.2 percent to 207.7 million euros ($259.85
million) on a like-for-like basis, which was above company
guidance after sales rose a reported 15.6 percent.
Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 3.9 billion
euros, competes with spirits makers Pernod Ricard of
France and Britain's Diageo.
Remy had forecast core profit growth of least 15-18 percent,
a range that was below analysts' forecasts of around 22.5
percent.
($1 = 0.7993 euros)
