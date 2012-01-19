* Sees substantial increase in full-year results

* Advertising spend to limit profit growth

* Expects strong full-year rise in turnover

* Remy Martin drives sales growth (Adds CFO comments, analyst comment, share price)

PARIS, Jan 19 Remy Cointreau expects 15-18 percent profit growth in the year to March 2012 thanks to booming demand for premium cognac in Asia and particularly among Chinese drinkers, the French spirits firm said on Thursday.

The group was reporting revenue growth of 18 percent to 821 million euros ($1.05 billion) for the nine months to December, driven by cognac shipments in the third quarter ahead of the Chinese New Year.

Finance head Frederic Pflanz told analysts the profit forecast may be lower than the 20 percent some had expected, despite a likely strong increase in sales for the full year, because of strong spending on advertising and distribution.

"The consequence of that will be that growth in the result will be slightly less significant than what you have in mind," Pflanz said.

Global cognac sales reached a record last year, with more than five bottles sold every second, boosted by soaring demand in China, the BNIC industry body said last week.

The Far East, which accounted for more than one-third of demand, was the biggest market and the fastest-growing with volumes up 14.4 percent, according to BNIC.

Remy Cointreau said the rise in nine-month sales was driven by 30 percent growth at its Remy Martin cognac brand, which accounted for more than half of revenue.

This increase came thanks to "proactive pricing, accompanied by a further move upmarket in the cognac range, but was significantly increased by an early Chinese New Year in Asia", the company said.

Shares in the group were down 4.2 percent at 63.59 euros by 1030 GMT, wiping out much of the 7 percent gain they had made since the start of the year.

Pflanz added that the sales performance would be lower in the fourth quarter, given that the timing of the Chinese New Year had brought forward orders into the third quarter.

"Given the strengthening of advertising and commercial investments in the second half, the group is keeping its cautious guidance ... which should limit positive revisions of the consensus," Gilbert Dupont analyst Christine Ropert said in a research note, adding, however, that better-than-expected organic growth reinforced her Add rating on the stock.

Chief Executive Jean-Marie Laborde told Reuters last week that Remy had "very good" Christmas sales and that October-December underlying sales sharply exceeded group expectations thanks to strong cognac shipments ahead of the Chinese New Year, which this year falls on Jan. 23.

($1=0.7802 euros) (Reporting by James Regan and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Caroline Jacobs and Andrew Callus)