PARIS Jan 19 French spirits group Remy Cointreau confirmed its goal to increase full-year operating profit by a significant double-digit percentage after posting an 18 percent rise in nine-month sales driven by strong Asian demand for premium cognac.

Revenue rose to 821 million euros ($1.05 billion) in the nine months to December, the drinks group said in a statement on Thursday.

Chief Executive Jean-Marie Laborde had told Reuters last week that Remy had "very good" Christmas sales and that October-December third-quarter underlying sales sharply exceeded group expectations thanks to strong cognac shipments ahead of the Chinese New Year. ($1=0.7802 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs and Mike Nesbit)