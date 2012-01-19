(Changes throughout to nine-month from third-quarter)
PARIS Jan 19 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau confirmed its goal to increase full-year
operating profit by a significant double-digit percentage after
posting an 18 percent rise in nine-month sales driven by strong
Asian demand for premium cognac.
Revenue rose to 821 million euros ($1.05 billion) in the
nine months to December, the drinks group said in a statement on
Thursday.
Chief Executive Jean-Marie Laborde had told Reuters last
week that Remy had "very good" Christmas sales and that
October-December third-quarter underlying sales sharply exceeded
group expectations thanks to strong cognac shipments ahead of
the Chinese New Year.
