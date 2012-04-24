PARIS, April 24 French spirits group Remy Cointreau kept its profit growth forecast, after booming demand for premium cognac in China lifted underlying sales by 15.6 percent in the 12 months to March 31.

Sales declined 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter, a drop flagged by the company in January when the early timing of the Chinese New Year had brought forward orders and boosted third quarter sales.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau Liqueur and Mount Gay rum said it still expected a substantial rise in full-year results, with significant double-digit growth in current operating profit.

Full year revenue reached 1.026 billion euros ($1.35 billion), exactly in line with forecasts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 4 billion euros, competes with spirits makers Pernod Ricard of France and Britain's Diageo.

($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)