PARIS, April 24 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau kept its profit growth forecast, after
booming demand for premium cognac in China lifted underlying
sales by 15.6 percent in the 12 months to March 31.
Sales declined 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter, a drop
flagged by the company in January when the early timing of the
Chinese New Year had brought forward orders and boosted third
quarter sales.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau Liqueur and Mount
Gay rum said it still expected a substantial rise in full-year
results, with significant double-digit growth in current
operating profit.
Full year revenue reached 1.026 billion euros ($1.35
billion), exactly in line with forecasts in a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll.
Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 4 billion euros,
competes with spirits makers Pernod Ricard of France
and Britain's Diageo.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)