PARIS Nov 29 French spirits groups Remy
Cointreau beat forecasts with a 27.3 percent rise in
first-half operating profit helped by strong demand for its
premium cognac in Asia, and predicted a rise in full-year
earnings despite Europe's uncertain economic climate.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount
Gay Rum said current operating profit for the six months to
September 30 reached 106.2 million euros, ahead of 101 million
average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.
Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 2.9 billion
euros, competes with spirits makers France's Pernod Ricard
and Britain's Diageo.
Remy's financial year runs from April 1 to March 31.
Remy already posted an 18.1 percent rise in the first six
months of its fiscal year as its cognac division continued to
benefit from higher pricing in Asia.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)