July 13 Auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc said it would buy Remy International Inc, a maker of electric and hybrid motors, for about $1.2 billion in cash, including debt.

BorgWarner's offer of $29.50 per share represents a premium of 44 percent to Remy's closing price of $20.53 on Friday.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015, will add to earnings in the first year after the close, BorgWarner said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera; editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)