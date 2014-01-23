PARIS Jan 23 Patrick Piana, head of the Remy Martin cognac division of Remy Cointreau, has stepped down, the parent company said on Thursday.

"Remy Cointreau regrets his departure. A successor will be named very quickly," a group spokeswoman said.

She would not say why Piana, who had been chief executive of Remy Martin since 2008, had left. French regional newspaper La Charente Libre cited disagreements over strategy.

Remy Cointreau on Tuesday posted a 32 percent slump in cognac sales in the third quarter as a Chinese government crackdown on gift-giving and personal spending by civil servants hit its premium cognac sales. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)