PARIS, June 11 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said it would hand investors a cash dividend of 1.40 euros per share after demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States lifted full-year profits.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said on Tuesday that despite an uncertain economic climate in Europe it remained confident it would continue to generate profitable growth over the medium to long term.

Operating profit excluding exceptional items for the year ended March 31 rose 12.3 percent to 245.4 million euros ($324 million) on a like-for-like basis, which was above company guidance, but broadly in line with analysts expectations of 12 percent growth.

Remy had forecast core profit growth of around 10 percent on a like-for-like basis. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)