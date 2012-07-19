* Q1 sales 271.6 mln euros, like-for-like growth 24.4 pct

PARIS, July 19 French spirits group Remy Cointreau beat forecasts with a 24.4 percent rise in first-quarter sales, driven by robust demand for its cognac in Asia and the United States while Europe was resilient despite uncertainties fuelled by the euro zone debt crisis.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said it was continuing to monitor the economic situation in Europe closely but was confident of generating "steady and profitable growth" in the financial year to March 2013.

Remy, which has a market capitalisation of 4.3 billion euros, competes with Pernod Ricard and Diageo.

"All group operations performed well, in line with the trends noted during the previous financial year," Remy said in a statement on Thursday.

"Asia and the U.S continued to grow rapidly. Europe, where the situation was more mixed depending on the market, proved resilient and posted growth."

Revenue rose to 271.6 million euros ($333.1 million) in the three months to June 30, above the average forecast of 239 million in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Analysts had eyed underlying growth of 13 percent on average.

Cognac sales rose 37.8 percent like-for-like, driven by Asia-Pacific, the U.S and to a lesser extent Western Europe.

The strong quarterly performance echoed recently published statistics from the BNIC cognac organisation for the period from April to June that revealed that shipments continued to follow a strong trend, driven by higher quality cognacs.

Remy Cointreau makes 38 percent of sales in the buoyant Asia and Pacific region. Western Europe, where cash-strapped consumers in austerity hit Greece, Spain and Italy are cutting down spending, accounts for around 20 percent of group sales.

Remy Cointreau shares have gained 41.4 percent this year, outperforming the European sector. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)