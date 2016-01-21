* Q3 like-for-like cognac sales up 6.4 pct vs -0.4 pct in Q2
* Keeps goal for positive growth in FY current op profit
* Shares up 5 pct, Remy hopes for great Chinese New year
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 21 Sales of premium cognac and other
luxury drinks grew in the United States and improved in China in
the last three months of 2015 despite the economic slowdown,
French drinks group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount
Gay Rum beat market expectations with a return to sales growth
that boosted its shares by 5 percent.
Last year the United States edged out China as the
company's top market after a Chinese government crackdown on
ostentatious spending, but figures showed premium cognac sales
in China were starting to recover.
"It's clear there is an acceleration in China. We hope
confidence remains and hope for a great Chinese New Year,"
Finance Chief Luca Marotta told analysts.
The Chinese New Year, which starts on Feb. 8 this year,
usually boosts the consumption of premium spirits.
The company maintained its target for growth in underlying
operating profits at constant exchange rates for the full year
ending March 31.
Remy Cointreau said group sales amounted to 298.4 million
euros ($325.3 million), topping the average of analysts'
forecasts of 294 million euros.
Closely watched like-for-like sales growth of 3.2 percent
reversed a 3.2 percent drop in the second quarter.
"The improvement in sales in greater China and the United
States were the main drivers of this upturn. The Europe, Middle
East and Africa region continued its momentum over the quarter,"
the company said in a statement.
Cognac sales account for more than half the company's
revenue. The United States now accounts for 30 percent of sales
of Remy Cointreau, with China accounting for nearly 20 percent.
Changes Remy Cointreau made to its distributors' network in
China and Chinese wholesalers' caution had weighed on group
cognac sales, causing a 7.1 percent dip from April.
But cognac sales rose 6.4 percent year-on-year in the last
three months of 2015, as wholesalers ordered stock for retailers
and restaurants.
Marotta told analysts the company's recent advertising
campaigns on Remy Martin and the Louis XII luxury cognac brands
and its growing use of social media in China may have also
boosted sales.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
