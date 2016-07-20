* Q1 sales flat, lag forecasts
* Cognac sales dip 0.5 pct after 12.3 pct growth in Q4
* Keeps full-year profit growth target
* Expects further improvement in China sales
(Adds details from CFO call, analyst, shares)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 20 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau said it expected sales to accelerate in the
next few months after reporting a weaker than expected
first-quarter performance on Wednesday, due partly to a drop in
cognac revenue in Asia.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor said
total sales were flat in April-June, also held back by advance
shipments in the previous quarter ahead of price hikes. Finance
Chief Luca Marotta, however, predicted sales growth would
accelerate from the second quarter.
The group saw robust demand for its premium cognac in the
United States, its largest market, in the first quarter and said
sales in China were improving and should continue to pick up.
Remy Cointreau, which is accelerating a drive to sell
higher-priced spirits to boost profit margins, kept its goal to
increase current operating profit on a comparable basis in the
financial year that began on April 1.
"The start of the year is fully in line with our budget
expectations, even a little bit better," Marotta told a call
with analysts.
Group sales totalled 218.6 million euros ($241 mln) in the
three months to June 30, flat on a like-for-like, year-on-year
basis, and below analysts' expectations of 1.5 percent growth.
"This is slightly below market expectations and is due to
advance shipments in the Q4 2015/16 before a global hike in
prices at the beginning of 2016/17," analysts at Bryan Garnier
said in a note.
By 1113 GMT, Remy shares were down 0.2 percent,
underperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the European sector
.
Sales of cognac, which contribute 59 percent of group
revenue, fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter
through June 30, a sharp slowdown from 12.3 percent growth in
the previous quarter.
Remy Cointreau, however, said the environment was improving
in China where sales from wholesalers to retailers grew
mid-single digit in volume and in value in the first quarter.
Like other spirits makers, including larger rivals Diageo
and Pernod Ricard, Remy Cointreau was hit by
falling sales of cognac and other luxury goods in China
following a government crackdown on corruption and conspicuous
consumption since 2014.
The company said demand for its cognac started to improve in
China in the second half of FY 2015/16 and the group has
forecast a rise in Chinese sales for 2016/17 as a whole.
The company has increasingly relied on North America to
counter weakness in Asia. It now makes 45 percent of group sales
in the region against 20 percent in Asia.
In the United States, it saw double-digit sales growth in
the first quarter, lifted by demand for Remy Martin XO, 1738,
and Louis XIII cognacs.
"While the situation in China seems to be improving, the
results show the company's increasing reliance on North America,
particularly the U.S.," Jeremy Cunnington, Senior Alcoholic
Drinks Analyst at Euromonitor International said.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Matthias Blamont
and Susan Fenton)