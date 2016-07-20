* Q1 sales flat, lag forecasts

* Cognac sales dip 0.5 pct after 12.3 pct growth in Q4

* Keeps full-year profit growth target

* Expects further improvement in China sales (Adds details from CFO call, analyst, shares)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, July 20 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said it expected sales to accelerate in the next few months after reporting a weaker than expected first-quarter performance on Wednesday, due partly to a drop in cognac revenue in Asia.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor said total sales were flat in April-June, also held back by advance shipments in the previous quarter ahead of price hikes. Finance Chief Luca Marotta, however, predicted sales growth would accelerate from the second quarter.

The group saw robust demand for its premium cognac in the United States, its largest market, in the first quarter and said sales in China were improving and should continue to pick up.

Remy Cointreau, which is accelerating a drive to sell higher-priced spirits to boost profit margins, kept its goal to increase current operating profit on a comparable basis in the financial year that began on April 1.

"The start of the year is fully in line with our budget expectations, even a little bit better," Marotta told a call with analysts.

Group sales totalled 218.6 million euros ($241 mln) in the three months to June 30, flat on a like-for-like, year-on-year basis, and below analysts' expectations of 1.5 percent growth.

"This is slightly below market expectations and is due to advance shipments in the Q4 2015/16 before a global hike in prices at the beginning of 2016/17," analysts at Bryan Garnier said in a note.

By 1113 GMT, Remy shares were down 0.2 percent, underperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the European sector .

Sales of cognac, which contribute 59 percent of group revenue, fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter through June 30, a sharp slowdown from 12.3 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Remy Cointreau, however, said the environment was improving in China where sales from wholesalers to retailers grew mid-single digit in volume and in value in the first quarter.

Like other spirits makers, including larger rivals Diageo and Pernod Ricard, Remy Cointreau was hit by falling sales of cognac and other luxury goods in China following a government crackdown on corruption and conspicuous consumption since 2014.

The company said demand for its cognac started to improve in China in the second half of FY 2015/16 and the group has forecast a rise in Chinese sales for 2016/17 as a whole.

The company has increasingly relied on North America to counter weakness in Asia. It now makes 45 percent of group sales in the region against 20 percent in Asia.

In the United States, it saw double-digit sales growth in the first quarter, lifted by demand for Remy Martin XO, 1738, and Louis XIII cognacs.

"While the situation in China seems to be improving, the results show the company's increasing reliance on North America, particularly the U.S.," Jeremy Cunnington, Senior Alcoholic Drinks Analyst at Euromonitor International said. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Matthias Blamont and Susan Fenton)