PARIS, July 21 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said like-for-like first-quarter sales fell 9 percent year-on-year, hit by weak demand for premium cognac in China and its exit from the lower-priced VS cognac category in the United States, its top market.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau said it was nevertheless sticking to its goal of achieving positive growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope in the 2015/16 full year.

In June, Remy Cointreau flagged that it expected a weak first half, saying it was not seeing any significant recovery in Chinese demand, which has suffered from a government crackdown on conspicuous consumption and a slowing economy.

Remy Cointreau said that group sales reached 223.3 million euros ($241.57 million) in the three months to June 30, lagging analysts' average expectation of 235 million.

Cognac sales alone fell 6.7 percent year-on-year in the fiscal first quarter. ($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)