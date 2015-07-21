PARIS, July 21 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau said like-for-like first-quarter sales fell
9 percent year-on-year, hit by weak demand for premium cognac in
China and its exit from the lower-priced VS cognac category in
the United States, its top market.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau said it was
nevertheless sticking to its goal of achieving positive growth
in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope
in the 2015/16 full year.
In June, Remy Cointreau flagged that it expected a weak
first half, saying it was not seeing any significant recovery in
Chinese demand, which has suffered from a government crackdown
on conspicuous consumption and a slowing economy.
Remy Cointreau said that group sales reached 223.3 million
euros ($241.57 million) in the three months to June 30, lagging
analysts' average expectation of 235 million.
Cognac sales alone fell 6.7 percent year-on-year in the
fiscal first quarter.
($1 = 0.9244 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)