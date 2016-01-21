PARIS Jan 21 Remy Cointreau said on
Thursday that it returned to sales growth in the third quarter,
driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market,
and improving sales in China.
The French spirits group, whose premium cognac has suffered
from a Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending,
kept its goal for growth in current operating profit at constant
exchange rates and scope in the full year ending March 31.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount
Gay Rum said group sales reached 298.4 million euros ($325.3
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, for like-for-like
growth of 3.2 percent, compared with a 3.2 percent drop in the
second quarter.
Cognac sales, which account for more than half the company's
revenue, rose 6.4 percent year-on-year in the quarter. This
followed a 0.4 percent dip in the second quarter and a 6.7
percent drop in the first.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)