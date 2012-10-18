PARIS Oct 18 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau said sales growth slowed in the second
quarter from a very strong first quarter, reflecting a weak
economic climate in Europe but still robust demand in Asia and
the United States for its premium cognac.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount
Gay Rum said it continued to monitor developments in a more
uncertain economic climate in Europe and confirmed its goal of
significantly improving its earnings.
Revenue rose to 324.1 million euros ($425.25 million) in the
three months to Sept. 30, Remy said on Thursday. Like-for-like
sales growth was 5.3 percent, with cognac sales rising 8
percent.
This was below average expectations for 11.3 percent
like-for-like revenue growth in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The slowdown had, however, been largely anticipated after
Remy reported like-for-like sales growth of 24.4 percent in the
first quarter, with cognac sales rising 37.8 percent, helped in
part by restocking.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
