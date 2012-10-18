PARIS Oct 18 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said sales growth slowed in the second quarter from a very strong first quarter, reflecting a weak economic climate in Europe but still robust demand in Asia and the United States for its premium cognac.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said it continued to monitor developments in a more uncertain economic climate in Europe and confirmed its goal of significantly improving its earnings.

Revenue rose to 324.1 million euros ($425.25 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, Remy said on Thursday. Like-for-like sales growth was 5.3 percent, with cognac sales rising 8 percent.

This was below average expectations for 11.3 percent like-for-like revenue growth in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The slowdown had, however, been largely anticipated after Remy reported like-for-like sales growth of 24.4 percent in the first quarter, with cognac sales rising 37.8 percent, helped in part by restocking. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)