UPDATE 2-Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds details)
PARIS, April 18 French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted an 11.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, boosted by cognac demand for Chinese new year celebrations.
Revenue reached 228.9 million euros ($298.5 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 205.1 million a year earlier, for an organic rise of 12.4 percent, Remy said in a statement.
"The U.S. and Asia maintained their double-digit growth" over the year, Remy said. "Europe, despite a mixed economic environment, also contributed to this performance."
Remy forecast a rise in current operating profit of around 10 percent on a like-for-like basis for the year. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
March 29 A federal judge on Wednesday granted a bid by Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to undo a class action lawsuit by manager trainees in six states who say they were unlawfully denied overtime pay.
March 29 The southern Michigan headquarters of food producer Kellogg Co were evacuated and nearly two dozen people were transported to hospital for treatment due to a Freon leak on Wednesday, fire and company officials said.