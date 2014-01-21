PARIS Jan 21 Remy Cointreau said
sales contracted more than feared in the third quarter, as a
Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending further
hit demand for its premium cognac.
The French spirits group said it does not foresee any
significant recovery in sales during the Chinese New Year, which
starts next month, and repeated its November forecast of a
significant double-digit decline in current full-year operating
profit.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount
Gay Rum said group sales reached 287.6 million euros in the
three months to Dec 31.
The like-for-like sales decline was 18.9 percent against a
5.3 percent drop in the second quarter, well below analysts
estimates of a 4.5 percent decline.
Cognac sales slumped 32 percent, having fallen 8.3 percent
in the second quarter and 12.9 percent in the first quarter.
