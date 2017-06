PARIS Nov 29 Remy Cointreau has the firepower to seal acquisitions worth up to 800 million euros ($1.07 billion), the French drinks group's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We have an estimated investment capacity of between 500 and 800 million euros for one or more acquisitions," Jean-Marie Laborde said on the sidelines of the group's results conference. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)