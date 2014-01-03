PARIS Jan 3 Shares in Remy Cointreau
fell on Friday after the surprise resignation of the French
spirits group's chief executive after only three months in the
job.
Shares in the maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau
liqueur, which had lost 27 percent in the past six months, were
down more than 2 percent at 59.19 euros by 0838 GMT.
The resignation, coming after a profit warning at the end of
November due to weak Chinese demand, led some analysts to
speculate Frederic Pflanz's departure could be related to the
company's poor performance.
"Maybe the group is fond of Pflanz but thinks he was not
right for the job," one Paris-based analyst said.
Remy did not provide an explanation other than saying the
CEO was leaving for personal reasons. It added that Pflanz, who
was promoted on Oct. 1 to CEO from chief operating officer
having joined the group in 2010 as finance director, would stay
on as development director.
Remy has been hit by China's anti-corruption campaign,
causing the consumption of cognac - its main growth engine - to
decline significantly, with no sign of improvement in sight.
Cognac represents 60 percent of Remy's sales and accounts
for more than 80 percent of its operating profit. After soaring
for years, China's appetite for the drink started to dry up last
year under China's new leadership.
Even though Remy said its strategy remained the same, some
analysts wondered if Pflanz's departure signalled a need for
change.
Remy is small compared with the likes of Pernod Ricard
and Diageo and may need to make acquisitions
to diversify its profile, some analysts argue.
Others believe the group needs to push more aggressively
into markets such as the United States and Russia to reduce its
dependence on China.
"The company had been under huge pressure for 12 months due
to the slowdown in China ... This resignation is clearly not
helping the company," one Paris-based trader said, adding any
investment in the group would be "dead money for at least a
year."
Chairman Francois Heriard Dubreuil, a member of the
controlling family, will assume Pflanz's responsibilities until
a replacement is found.
No-one at Remy was available for comment on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing
by David Holmes)