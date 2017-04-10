LISBON, April 10 Portugal's grid operator REN
expects considerable savings from the purchase of the natural
gas distribution network from EDP Energias de Portugal and sees
no impact on its dividend payouts or credit rating, REN said on
Monday.
REN shares fell over 5 percent on Monday after the companies
announced the 532 million euro ($563 million) deal late on
Friday. Some analysts see the price as high and note REN could
become more leveraged as it will issue debt as well as raising
250 million euros via a rights issue.
"This is a thought out decision, absolutely in line with our
strategic framework, including the goal to maintain the credit
rating as well as the dividend policy," CEO Rodrigo Costa told a
conference call with analysts.
"It will bring us growth in a low risk environment," he
said.
REN pays 0.171 euros a share in dividends a year. Its credit
ratings assigned by the three major agencies - Moody's, Fitch
and S&P - are at the low end of investment grade, between one
and two notches above Portugal's sovereign rating.
Chief Financial Officer Goncalo Soares said there would be
gains from joining REN's operations to those of EDP Gas in terms
of supply and distribution contracts as well as personnel.
"Synergies will be considerable in terms of value, although
it is a bit early to give a number, he said.
The transaction increases REN's regulated assets by 13
percent.
($1 = 0.9454 euros)
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, Writing by Andrei Khalip;
Editing by Mark Potter)