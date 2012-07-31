LISBON, July 31 Portuguese power grid operator REN reported on Tuesday a 3 percent rise in first-half net profit driven by network growth and helped by cost cuts, despite the country's recession.

The company's net profit rose to 70.6 million euros ($86.4 million), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization climbed 11 percent to 262 million euros.

In February, Portugal's government sold stakes amounting to a total of 40 percent in REN to China's State Grid Corp and Oman Oil Company for nearly 600 million euros. The state still owns an 11 percent stake in REN.

REN shares had closed 0.2 percent higher at 2.01 euros before the results were announced, while the broader market in Lisbon edged up 0.07 percent. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting By Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip)