MOSCOW May 26 The board of Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital has approved the resignation of the bank's chief executive Igor Vayn, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement quoted Vayn, who had served as CEO since December 2012, as saying he was stepping down to take career break.

Anthony Simone, the CEO of RenCap Securities Inc. (New York) and of Renaissance Capital Limited (London), has been appointed as Renaissance Capital's acting CEO, the statement said.

(Reporting By Alexander Winning, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)