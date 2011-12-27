(Adds detail, background)
DUBAI, DEC 27 - Renaissance Services' board
has approved plans to raise new capital to help fund expansion,
the Omani oil services company said on Tuesday.
The new capital, which will be worth up to 50 million rials
($129.87 million), will be raised through a privately-placed
quasi-equity instrument open to both new and existing investors,
Renaissance said in a statement to the Muscat bourse.
No timing for the issue, which still requires the approval
of both regulators and shareholders, was given. Bank Muscat
has been appointed as financial adviser for the
offering.
The cash will be used for near-term expansion, through its
Topaz Marine and Engineering subsidiary, in the Gulf Arab region
and the Caspian Sea, as well as to strengthen Renaissance's
balance sheet, it added.
Renaissance said in November that it was looking to raise
$380 million in the loan market for Topaz by the end of the year
to help refinance existing obligations.
Topaz, which pulled a $500 million London listing in March
amid valuation concerns and regional unrest, uncovered fraud
worth $2.9 million in August.
Shares of Renaissance Services are down 50.7 percent
year-to-date.($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)