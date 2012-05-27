(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
DUBAI May 27 Topaz Energy and Marine, a unit of
Oman's Renaissance Services, has signed the first phase
of a $330 million refinancing loan agreement with banks, its
parent said in a statement to the bourse on Sunday.
United Arab Emirates - based Topaz, appointed banks in
November to lead a refinancing initiative, after it was hit by a
$2.9 million fraud scandal, and forced to pull a London listing
amid valuation concerns and regional unrest.
The first phase of the refinancing plan totals $203 million
and was arranged and financed by Standard Chartered,
DVB Bank and First Gulf Bank, the statement
said.
The deal will refinance Topaz's existing borrowings and
releases $60 million in trapped equity, it added.
No further details on the terms and pricing of the loan were
provided in the statement.
Topaz operates mainly in the Middle East, North Africa and
Caspian Sea region, running a fleet of 100 offshore support
vessels.
Vishal Goenka, group chief financial officer of Renaissance
said the company is "encouraged" by the interest of regional and
international banks for the second phase of the refinancing
package.
The company originally said it was seeking $380 million for
refinancing, and expected the deal to close by the end of last
year.
Shares in Renaissance are down 5.5 percent this year, after
slumping over 50 percent in 2011.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)